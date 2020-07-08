Billy Gilmour’s Chelsea start explained as Frank Lampard attempts to douse Jorginho speculation

By -
0
56

FRANK LAMPARD has defended his decision to hand just a second-ever Chelsea start to Scottish wonderkid Billy Gilmour.

The Blues boss set tongues wagging by selecting the 18-year-old ahead of Italy internationalist Jorginho for Tuesday night’s breathless 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Jorginho is yet to start a match since the restart of the English Premier League and speculation continues to swirl that Juventus – managed by his old gaffer Maurizio Sarri – are ready to swoop.

(Pic: Pedro Semitiel)

However, Lampard is adamant Gilmour was selected on merit and has urged onlookers not to read anything into the high-profile omission.

Lampard said: “I thought Billy [Gilmour] did pretty well.

“I wasn’t overly delighted with our midfield. I think considering how they have played in recent games and how slickly we have moved the ball in recent games and rotation, I thought we held onto it a bit long today.

“But the reason I played Billy is a choice. The two games Billy played before lockdown against Liverpool – probably the best team in the world – and Everton were fantastic.

“Little moments or my opinion of how I look at the game mean I have to make difficult choices through the games.

“It doesn’t mean anything for the future of Jorginho, Gilmour or anyone else in the team.”

 
SHARE
Previous articleScotland and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney dubbed ‘brilliant’ by England legend
Next articleNation’s top dog marks Wheatley’s milestone delivery to people in need

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY