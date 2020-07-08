Bosses behind city hotel welcome pledge to reduce VAT rates

The company behind Edinburgh’s largest independent hotel has welcomed today’s (Jul 8) announcement by the Chancellor to temporarily reduce VAT for the hospitality sector.

After Rishi Sunak slashed VAT from 20% to 5% for the sector, bosses at Surgeons Quarter said they will lower the cost of their goods and services, ensuring that customers reap the benefits.

Surgeons Quarter manages the four-star Ten Hill Place Hotel and neighbouring Café 1505, and has vowed to offer the same quality of food and rooms at a new, lower prices.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director of Surgeons Quarter, is delighted with the news which he hopes will bring a much-needed boost to Edinburgh’s tourism industry.

He said: “The Chancellor’s announcement is incredibly welcome and comes at just the right time as the sector plans for reopening from July 15.

“We are confident that making products more affordable for customers will boost the footfall at Ten Hill Place and Café 1505. Our valued customers will really notice the difference in our prices and enjoy the benefits of that.

“Our team is already working on reducing the prices on our website, and our menus will be amended ahead of our reopening.”

Scott also welcomed the Dine out in August scheme which was also announced as part of the Chancellor’s milestone statement and added: “The August scheme to have up to £10 per person covered by the Government took us totally by surprise.

“However, we’re delighted with the initiative and will be adapting our menus accordingly. We’re hopeful these announcements will encourage more customers to make use of the schemes and help us revive the industry.”

Surgeons Quarter has an impressive history of prioritising its customers over profit, reflected by its decision to provide 2,137 nights of free meals and accommodation to key medical and clinical workers in Edinburgh’s hospitals during the Coronavirus lockdown – at a cost of £100,000 to the hotel.

The gesture made an invaluable difference to more than 500 exhausted hospital workers before and after gruelling shifts. It also allowed Surgeons Quarter to put in place robust social distancing and hygiene measures in place, preparing for its reopening on July 15.

Ten Hill Place will also be adapting its menus to reflect the changes. This includes a three tapas for £10 deal, which under the new Dine out in August scheme will reduce the price by 50% to £5 per person.

With 129 rooms, the four-star venue is Edinburgh’s biggest independent hotel. It is owned and operated by Surgeons Quarter, the commercial arm of The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

That means all profits from Ten Hill Place go towards supporting the College’s charitable aims of advancing surgical standards worldwide.

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus. All profits support the charitable aims of the College which are education, assessment and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.

More information about Ten Hill Place Hotel can be found at www.tenhillplace.com. Revised Dinner, Bed & Breakfast rates are currently being added.

The hotel is also offering a two night bed and breakfast key worker staycation deal for £249, which can be booked at https://www.tenhillplace.com/offers/key-worker-staycation/