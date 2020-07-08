John McGlynn admits Raith Rovers’ Championship plans are on hold

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn admits his preparations for life in the Championship have been put on hold until a ruling is made by the Scottish FA arbitration panel.

Hearts and Partick Thistle’s bid to reverse their respective relegations and deny Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers promotion has been referred to an independent tribunal at Hampden.

Those clubs also appealed to fellow Scottish teams and supporters for financial support on Monday after a joint statement claimed legal costs could rise to £150,000.

If they cannot raise that money, the case could proceed without a lawyer directly representing the Championship, League One and League Two title winners.

The hearing is due to take place within the next fortnight but McGlynn admits the turmoil off the park is affecting his preparation for the new campaign.

He said: “It makes it more difficult because you don’t really have that clarity.

“Trying to bring players in when there is that uncertainty, in the Championship you are more attractive than being in League One.

“A few weeks ago we thought we had that clarity and now it’s up in the air.

“These things are going to have to stall a little bit until things get sorted out.

“We would like it to come to a conclusion that we’re in the Championship and can move forward with our plans.

“We just have to wait and see what happens and reflect. It’s just having to wait and see, it’s hugely frustrating more than anything else.”