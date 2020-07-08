Livingston complete double-signing as they bolster attacking options

LIVINGSTON have completed a double-swoop for ex-West Bromwich Albion defender Jack Fitzwater and Slovenian striker Matej Poplatnik.

Fitzwater, 22, joins the Lions on a three-year contract after leaving the Hawthornes at the end of last month without making a senior appearance for West Brom.

However, he did enjoy 43 outings over two loan spells at Walsall and played alongside Livi duo Nicky Devlin and Jon Guthrie.

Fitzwater has also turned out for Chesterfield, Hednesford Town and Forest Green Rovers during brief loan stints.

Meanwhile, Poplatnik, who spent last season on loan with Hungarian outfit Kaposvari Rakoczi after falling out of favour with Kerala Blasters in India, has penned a deal until the summer of 2022.

A journeyman career has seen him represent Zarica Kranj and Triglav Kranj in his homeland and have a stint in Bulgaria with Second Division side Montana.

The 27-year-old has been capped once for Slovenia at under-21 level.