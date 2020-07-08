Scotland and Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney dubbed ‘brilliant’ by England legend

ENGLAND legend Ashley Cole has heaped praise on ‘brilliant’ Kieran Tierney following another standout display by the former Celtic hero.

Tierney was a constant menace as Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw against Leicester – managed by his old Hoops gaffer Brendan Rodgers – on Tuesday night.

The performance continued Tierney’s excellent form since the resumption of the English Premier League, having started five of Arsenal’s six games.

Indeed, the Scotland internationalist is swiftly emerging as a natural successor to ex-Gunners left-back Cole, who won five major honours in nine years with the London giants.

And Cole said: “Tierney came to Arsenal with high expectations because he was brilliant at Celtic.

“He has top qualities – can play into the striker, join the attack well, has the quality of pass and can defend in one vs one situations in defence.

“It’s obvious he doesn’t like to get beat and isn’t happy when crosses go.

“I think he is a great player for Arsenal. He can improve but so far he has been brilliant.”

Tierney has confessed that the enforced football shutdown due to the Covid-19 crisis did him ‘wonders’ as he adapted to his new surroundings and battled back from a dislocated shoulder.

And Cole reckons the 23-year-old is now the shining light in the Arsenal back-line.

He told Sky Sports: “He came carrying an injury but now he is starting to get back to fitness and is the star of this Arsenal defence.”