‘Scottish Restaurant of the Year’ gets St Andrews back on the menu

The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews has announced plans to reopen its doors to guests from Thursday 16th July.

Offering the finest Scottish seafood mixed with an Italian foundation, The Seafood Ristorante is one of Scotland’s most iconic dining venues and currently holds the title of Catering in Scotland’s ‘Scottish Restaurant of the Year’.

Open from Thursday to Sunday only, the new lunchtime menu will be available from 12pm to 2.30pm, whilst the evening menu will be offered from 6pm to 9.30pm for pre-booked groups of up to six people.

A new selection of Italian aperitifs, digestifs and Italian tapas, cicchetti, will also be available for guests to enjoy overlooking the sea.

Scottish-Italian, Stefano Pieraccini, Director of The Seafood Ristorante in St Andrews, said: “We’re really excited to be reopening our doors to diners in St Andrews and across Fife from Thursday 16th July.

“Although we’ve made some necessary small changes to help people feel more at ease while eating out in public again, our core dining experience and values remain reassuringly unchanged and we will continue to reinforce our reputation as one of Scotland’s most iconic dining venues.

“Our panoramic coastal views and fresh sea air are also a key part of what makes our venue so unique and popular with local diners, as well as foodies from around Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“We’re proud to be Catering in Scotland’s current ‘Scottish Restaurant of the Year’ and maintain our focus on locally sourced seasonal produce.”

” Diners will continue to see top quality Scottish shellfish and local day-boat fish on The Seafood Ristorante menu, which we source direct from David Lowrie Fish Merchants in St Monans, near Anstruther.”

“Our dedicated lobster and crab fisherman, Pete Murray is also based in Anstruther, just 10 miles from the restaurant.”

“We remain positive about the future as we adapt to life after lockdown and look forward to giving everyone a warm welcome to the restaurant with our new menu, including a special selection of Italian aperitifs, digestifs and tapas, as well as day-boat halibut and our lobster lasagne.”

The Seafood Ristorante kitchen is led by award-winning Executive Chef, Davey Aspin, and Head Chef, Jamie MacKinnon

Following the Scottish Government’s safe reopening guidance for the hospitality and tourism industry, The Seafood Ristorante has reduced its outdoor seating capacity from 30 to 24 and its indoor seating capacity from 70 to 40 to maintain social distancing. Pre-booking is essential.

For more information on the award-winning Seafood Ristorante and to make a booking, visit www.theseafoodrestaurant.com, call 01334 479475 or email [email protected]