How to Play Pokemon Go with Fake GPS on Android Device?

Pokemon Go is an augmented-reality smartphone game that transforms the real-world elements into the game environment. This is one game that you cannot play from the comfort of your couch, you’ve to step out of the house in the open to discover new Pokemon.

However, with the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, spending more time outside is not safe; so this means you must stop playing for a couple of months or even a year? The answer is a big “No”, as these days we’ve smart pokemon go joystick android no root

Applications that let you spoof the real-time location of your smartphone.

This means you teleport your phone to lively, crowded streets of New York’s Times Square while being relaxing back home in Dubai. By faking the location, you’ll be able to find & catch Pokemon which are not generally found in your geographical region. You can also use such a spoofing App to prevent your kids from risking their lives by running in the streets here and there.

Best 5 Pokemon Go Fake GPS on Android

With so many fake GPS Pokemon Go Android Applications out there, deciding on what’s best seems daunting, but don’t you sweat, as here in this post, we’ve rounded up top-five fake GPS Pokemon Go 2020 Android applications. So, read till the end for a brief overview of each, along with their pros and cons.

2.1 PGSharp

PGSharp is an accessible fake GPS location Android Pokemon Go App that lets you teleport the real-time GPS location of your smartphone anywhere in the world. No rooting is needed. This App is easy to install and comes with a user-friendly interface. PGSharp has two versions, one is a FREE trial version for seven days, and the other being the standard edition for $5 for two smartphones.

Pros of PGSharp

Safe to Use

Easy to Install

Spoofing Different Locations is simple

No Rooting Required

Cons of PGSharp

It is a Paid App

Android only

2.2 FGL Go

FGL Go is a FREE fake GPS for Pokemon Go Android Application that can be used to spoof the location of your smartphone in real-time. With the help of this App, you can change your smartphone’s location anywhere in the world and catch your favorite Pokemon. You’ll be pleased to know that this App is a fusion of both basic & advanced features for both free and paid applications over the Internet.

Pros of FGL Go

It is a FREE App

Easy to Download

Easy to Use

Works Great With Applications Such as Pokemon Go.

Cons of FGL Go

Contains Ads

Lengthy Process To Setup

2.3 Fake GPS Location

Teleport the real-time location of your smartphone with just two clicks. The App is straightforward to set up, once done you can make every App in your smartphone to believe you are there. This App is simple & easy to use. This Application is FREE to download.

Pros of Fake GPS Location

Works with Many Apps like Pokemon Go

Easy to Use

FREE to Download

Cons of Fake GPS Location

Rooting Required

2.4 Fake GPS Location – GPS JoyStick

You can overwrite the real-time location of your smartphone to make location-based Apps like Pokemon Go that you are in a particular location. This App comes with a joystick feature that allows you to instantly teleport your smartphone’s GPS location in no time.

Pros of Fake GPS Location – GPS JoyStick

Has three customized joystick modes.

FREE to download

Easy to use

Cons of Fake GPS Location – GPS JoyStick

Lengthy process

2.5 Fake GPS GO Location Spoofer Free

This App is rated amongst the best Pokemon Go joystick android no root. This App is available with most versions of Android, and no need to root the device. You can spoof the real-time location of your smartphone with a single tap. No technical knowledge is needed to teleport the location of your smartphone in no time.

Pros of Fake GPS GO Location Spoofer Free

No Root required

Easy to Install and Use

User-Friendly Interface

Cons of Fake GPS GO Location Spoofer Free

Chances of Getting Banned on Pokemon Go.

How About Fake GPS on iOS Device?

Just like the iPad, you can spoof the real-time location of your iPhone. There are so many Apps for the same, but there is no match to dr.fone. It is a FREE and safe software to download and install on your computer. Then, connect your iPhone to your PC, the software will automatically recognize the new device. Once done, you can use the “Virtual Location” feature of dr.fone to teleport your smartphone anywhere in the world with one single click.

This software is perfect for spoofing your smartphone location while playing the Pokemon Go game, and the odds of getting banned is minimal. Dr.fone also has the unique joystick feature that presents you the convenience to frequently change your location in real-time. Moreover, dr.fone has multi modes to make anyone to beeline you are riding a bike, walking, or running in your desired location. This App is safe to use while playing Pokemon Go as the odds of getting a soft or hard ban is quite limited.

Conclusion

From the above, you can easily deduce which is the best Pokemon Go joystick android with no root. You can also talk to your Pokemon Go pals who have been using such a spoofing App to catch their favorite Pokemon. Also, we mentioned, the best iPhone joystick for the Pokemon Go App. We put forth the pros and cons of each to help you decide on the right product.