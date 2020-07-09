Chris Kamara has leant his famous vocals to announce the return of some fan favourite McDonald’s menu items.

In the ad, the football pundit and broadcasting legend gives a hilarious voice over in which he runs through the ‘line-up’ of returning products.

The items, which returned to McDonalds’ menus on Wednesday, include has browns, bacon rolls and milkshakes.

In a format familiar to every football fan in the country, the video features a dynamic ‘team announcement’ graphic, with Kamara giving a run-down of the returning snacks and the new, “formidable”, squad.

Chris Kamara said: “McDonald’s know I have an eye for a great squad, and this one has everything – solid performers at the back, some absolute magic in the middle of the park, and a few fantastic finishers.

“It’s a very tasty line-up. Unbelievable Chef! It’s great to see some of these old favourites coming back on the breakfast and lunch menus, after such a long period away – and all of them are available in-restaurant or via the My McDonald’s App now.”