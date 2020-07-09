Defender hails Steven Gerrard and ‘incredible’ Ibrox experience after living Rangers for MLS

MATT POLSTER has thanked Steven Gerrard for making his Scottish ‘dream’ come true as he vowed to take Rangers’ winning mentality back to Major League Soccer.

The 27-year-old departed Ibrox to join New England Revolution on Wednesday evening for an undisclosed fee.

Polster made just 10 appearances for the Gers during his 18-months stint, nevertheless, he has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to experience ‘a different world’ in his first playing spell outside the United States.

He said: “Going over to Scotland was a dream for me. I made that happen and I want to thank the staff for that. The experience was incredible.

“It’s a different world over there, especially at Rangers. It’s so competitive.

“You NEED to win games and hopefully I can bring that mentality back to the U.S.”

Polster was a star player for Chicago Fire after being drafted in 2015, playing 82 times and winning one senior cap for the United States.

And he is determined to kick-start his career under the watchful eye of former national team boss Bruce Arena, who is technical director and head coach of the Revs.

Polster continued: “This is the right time to move. I’m 27 and I want to play more often.

“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to play for a coach like Bruce [Arena] and the staff he has.

“The staff showed a real willingness to get me over here so I want to play for him and I want to win. Bruce is a winning coach.”

Arena added: “Matt is a talented player, very athletic, and technically sound.

“His experience in MLS and his ability to play in multiple positions makes him a great addition to our roster.”