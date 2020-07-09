Fitness instructor creates stunning feature wall from pallet wood for just £50

A DIY enthusiast has revealed how he created a unique, feature wall from pallet wood for just £50.

Scott James from Walsall, West Midlands, produced the eye-catching display for his bedroom, using pieces of wood for sale on Facebook marketplace.

Photos show how the 42-year-old used a hundred strips to transform his plain bedroom wall into a one-of-a-kind feature.

The dance fitness instructor explained how he arranged the pieces along the wall by eye, placing them to “make the colours pop”.

He then fastened the wood to the wall using nails and glue, and was done in a matter of hours.

Scott says he chose not to sand or paint the wood, to leave it with a “rustic” feel.

A delighted Scott took to a DIY Facebook group to share his creation.

He wrote yesterday [Wed]: “What do you think ? Old pallets turned into a feature wall.”

His post, which has racked up more than 6,500 likes, has stunned social media users.

Joyce Saunders wrote: “Wonderful, clever too.”

Sharon Dickinson added: “Omg amazing. It does look real class though. Well done you.”

And Stephen Thomas said: “It does look absolutely stunning babe. Well done and enjoy the praise.”

Speaking today, Scott said he had been blown away by the reaction his photos have had.

He said: “It’s gone crazy on the page, I cannot believe it.

“To be honest I’m overwhelmed. I have a customer who is on the site she said I should join the DIY group as I like to be creative

“I posted the picture but never expected this reaction from people.

“I’m just a normal guy and just having a go.

“I’ve always wanted to do a wooden wall and I saw the pallet wood and thought I’ll try that. I like to be different.

“I placed each piece individually to make the colours pop. I left it natural because I like the rustic feel to it.”