Hibs set to win the race for Kevin Nisbet after fee is agreed with Dunfermline

HIBS are set to win the race for in-demand Dunfermline striker Kevin Nisbet.

The capital club struck a deal believed to be in the region of £250,000 for the prolific marksman on Thursday afternoon and negotiations moved swiftly.

Nisbet, 23, subsequently arrived at the Hibernian Training Centre for talks and medical checks but both are expected to prove a formality.

Barring any unforeseen hitches, Nisbet could be unveiled as a Hibs player on Friday.

The former Partick Thistle and Raith Rovers attacker, who notched 23 goals for the Pars last term, was the subject of a rejected £400,000 bid from the Hibees in January and it is understood he was devastated when that move did not come to fruition.

However, given the Covid-19 crisis and the fact Nisbet’s deal was due to expire next summer, Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur was willing to accept a lower price.

Dundee United have also been long-term admirers of the player but saw a bid rejected last month and did not return to the table following the departure of Robbie Neilson.

Drey Wright is also on the cusp of sealing his switch to Easter Road in what is expected to be a busy few days of transfer activity for Hibs.

The former St Johnstone winger has been training with the Hibees since they reported for pre-season on June 22. Wright is expected to pen a two-year deal with the Hibees.

The 25-year-old is a free agent after rejecting the Perth Saints’ offer of a new contract in May and will provide additional width for the Easter Road outfit, easing the burden on Martin Boyle and Daryl Horgan.

Wright the switch to St Johnstone from Colchester in the summer of 2018 and scored one goal in 45 appearances for the Perth side.