“Simply the Zest” New hazy citrus beer lands at Lidl

LIDL has launched an exclusive hazy citrus pale ale, just in time for summer.

The Dundee-made brew, called All the Fun of The Citrus, will be hitting 100 stores across Scotland.

The “punchy” pale ale has been crafted especially for Lidl by 71 Brewing using Amarillo, Azacca and Citra hops with sweet orange peel.

The new beer joins Lidl’s popular permanent range of over 20 Scottish craft beers from across the country.

It hits shelves following the retailer’s Pina Colada Pale Ale and Luminous Lights New England-style Pale Ale, which became permanent listings at Lidl stores Scotland-wide last year.

Craft beer lovers looking for a “zesty and zingy” refreshment will be able to pick up a 440ml can for £1.79.

A Lidl spokeswoman said: “With summery weather set to return to most of Scotland this week, it’s perfect for sipping outdoors in the sunshine.”