A form is a document used to obtain data using cells that we fill in. Name, surname, marital status, profession. We find forms everywhere, from the public administration, services such as electricity, gas and water or the Internet, where to register for any service we are asked for certain information through forms.

The online forms are very practical and have their reason for being, but a boring paper form is not the same as the professional, interactive and animated forms that we find on the Internet today thanks to specialized services to design forms.

In the past we have seen two examples for designing our own forms. On the one hand, we have seen how Google Forms works. On the other hand, we have verified that from Microsoft Word it is also possible to create forms to fill out. Today we focus on Typeform, an online solution for creating and sharing professional forms.

Usage Examples

The forms have many uses. Its purpose is to collect data, and these can be from personal information, opinions, objective data, etc.

We can offer a form to our users to register on our website, a form for them to place a purchase order, a form for them to comment on their satisfaction after browsing our website or after purchasing in our establishment, creating a survey for now the tastes and consumption habits of our customers and users or simply design a contest.

In short, the forms help us to create surveys, polls and to “ask” all kinds of questions to our public, audience, users, clients or even internally within our department, company or work team.

A walk through Typeform

We first entered Typeform, an online service to create forms from the browser. We register, and to create surveys and forms for any need we have.

A look at its templates section gives us an idea of ??everything you can do in terms of professional forms. Attractive designs, striking fonts, images everywhere, buttons and fields to fill in that will guide the user step by step. Who said that forms are boring? In addition, all forms are designed to be viewed correctly on any screen, be it a PC, a tablet or a smartphone.

The idea is to find a template that suits the type of form we need to create. Probe? Competition? Contact Form? Satisfaction survey? Invitation to an event? This saves us having to configure the fields. We will only have to edit the ones that already exist by default.

It is also possible to choose one template design or another according to the purpose or professional field: events, business, marketing, human resources.

For the rest, the content that we can include in the forms is very varied. From the classic fields where you can write with a limit of words or characters, icons, images, buttons of all kinds and shapes, progress bars to score, etc.

Once the form is finished, we have several options to share it, from the usual link to send by email to code to integrate the form on your website. In this sense, Typeform’s results and metrics options will help us to obtain and collect the obtained data easily and comfortably.

Another great advantage of Typeform is that it gets along well with other applications and web services. From Typeform Connect we will find the list of available apps, such as Slack, Trello, Salesforce, Google Drive, Dropbox, Cloudfare, Twitter, Gmail, Facebook, Pushbullet, Shopify and a long etcetera.

As is usually the case with this type of service, Typeform offers a free plan that allows us to obtain 100 responses per month and send 10 questions per form. In case you need a greater volume of questions and answers, as well as more customization options, we can hire one of your paid subscription plans.