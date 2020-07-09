Rangers keeper Robby McCrorie reveals Scotland dream after sealing loan switch to Livingston

ROBBY McCRORIE hopes to become the latest goalkeeper to use Livingston as a launchpad to international recognition after rejoining the Lions on loan from Rangers.

The precocious 22-year-old is already Scotland’s number one at under-21 level and sees no reason why he cannot make the step up to the senior set-up if he shines in the Premiership.

History suggests it is a realistic prospect for the Gers kid, given Liam Kelly was named in Alex McLeish’s squad in March of last year following a string of fine displays at Livi during the 2018/19 campaign.

Matija Sarkic also won his maiden cap for Montenegro as a reward for some super showings between the sticks while on loan from Aston Villa last season.

After inking a year-long deal, ambitious McCrorie told LFC Live: “I want to be consistent every week and establish myself as a top goalkeeper in this league.

“I want to do well for Livingston and push for the national team.

“I’m in the Premiership so if I’m doing the right things week-in, week-out then that can hopefully come.”

McCrorie’s return to West Lothian comes hot on the heels of Rangers handing the shot-stopper a new three-year contract, underlining the faith the Glasgow giants have that he could be a long-term successor to Allan McGregor.

And the youngster says that deal will only spur him on to work harder.

McCrorie continued: “Rangers have shown faith in me and I’ve got that sense of security.

“I’ve gone out on loan, I’m playing games – which is the most important thing – and I think they’ve seen progress in me.

“But I still want to improve a hell of a lot more and, with that new contract, it’s more motivation to keep the head down and work hard. This is another important year for me.

“I made it clear that I wanted to be out playing this year and all parties were on the same wavelength. Especially being a young player, staring every week is the only way you’ll get better.

“So there was never any doubt in my mind that I was going out on loan and I love it at Livingston.”

There will be no need for a bedding-in period after McCrorie’s impressive, albeit curtailed, spell at Livi during the second half of last term.

Livingston lost just twice in his eight outings and he registered two clean sheets.

And McCrorie is keen to make up for lost time after seeing his progress halted due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said: “I played eight games and really felt like I was getting a feel for things. We had a lot of big games coming up after the split and that’s what I enjoy: the big games.

“For that to come to a halt so quickly was disappointing.

“It was massive to play those games in the Premiership. I look back and think that if I hadn’t made that jump up in January, then it would have been a harder scenario to get options for this year.

“I’ve had that wee taster and I want more this season.”

McCrorie is Livi’s fourth signing of the summer following the capture of Alan Forrest from Ayr United, ex-West Brom defender Jack Fitzwater and Slovenian striker Matej Poplatnik.

He added: “There are already a few new signings, which will only benefit us.”

FERGUSON

Meanwhile, Livi are running the rule over former Motherwell and Airdrie goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson, who is a free agent following his Fir Park exit last month.

Boss Gary Holt is keen for another keeper to fight McCrorie for the gloves, with long-time number three Gary Maley the only other stopper currently on the books.

Ferguson enjoyed a positive loan spell with Northern Irish side Linfield last season.