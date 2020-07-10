Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster hails fans and insists they played their part in signings

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has hailed the fans and told them that they played a part in the signings of Kevin Nisbet and Drey Wright.

Both players checked in at the club on Friday, with the Leith outfit paying out around £250,000 to Dunfermline for prolific striker Nisbet.

Winger Wright joined under freedom of contract after being at St Johnstone.

The signings have come amid a time when the club are attempting to negotiate temporary wage cuts with the squad due to the turmoil caused by the pandemic.

However, with over 10,000 season tickets having been sold and 900 new members paying into Hibernian Supporters since June 15, Dempster admits their backing has allowed Jack Ross to bolster the squad.

She tweeted: “Really pleased to be able to bring Drey and Kevin to Hibernian.

“I want to say another thank you. It’s your support – through season tickets, HSL payments and other gestures – that gives us the confidence we need to make these moves to further strengthen a squad we believe in.”