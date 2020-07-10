Hibs make it a hat-trick of signings by beating Premiership rivals to Alex Gogic capture

HIBS fought off competition from Dundee United and several clubs in England to secure the signing of former Hamilton favourite Alex Gogic.

The combative Gogic, 26, signed a two-year deal with the Hibees on Friday afternoon after undergoing a medical at the club’s East Lothian training base.

The Cypriot enforcer was the capital club’s third capture of the day following the arrivals of Drey Wright and Kevin Nisbet.

Gogic will finally fill the void of a tough-tackling, deep-lying midfielder which has arguably been missing since the departure of Marvin Bartley last summer.

Gogic, who made 84 appearances in his three-and-a-half years at Accies, said: “I had opportunities to go and play elsewhere throughout Europe, but I love the game in Scotland and I know already what a big club this is.

“I am here to help make the team better in any way I can and I take pride in being able to win the ball back for my team-mates. That’s the side of the game I enjoy the most.

“I’ve missed playing and can’t wait to get going.”