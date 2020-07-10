Let’s collaborate together to create jobs an investment at this time- not head to court over village name dispute

As the Scottish economy tries to recover from the ravages of COVID19, new business venture, The Tomatin Trading Company, has once again called upon its neighbour, Tomatin Distillery, to work with them for the benefit of the village, the wider community, and the Highlands of Scotland.

Businessman William Frame, who heads up Tomatin Trading Company, which plans to bring a 99 bedroom hotel and 200 seater restaurant at the Tomatin junction on the A9, creating hundreds of new jobs, said he remained disappointed that Tomatin Distillery still appeared keen to pursue what he called an “unnecessary legal fight with him” over his trading name.

“The economy is, and more specifically the hospitality and tourism sectors are, starting to move again,” he said. “Sadly, there will certainly be losses across these sectors, both jobs and businesses. Never has absolute collaboration between businesses been more crucial to a sustained recovery. “

“All businesses need to work together, but our Tomatin Distillery neighbours are still disputing our use of the Tomatin name for our business, the village where it is to be located. “

“We need to be breaking ground on the site at the village of Tomatin, kicking off our £12 million development and focusing on building, and making a success of, this development, not embroiled in a dispute over the use of the name of the village.”

“We’ve always been clear that our door is open, and we invite Stephen Bremner, the Managing Director of Tomatin Distillery to get in touch with us,” added Mr Frame.

“We, as always, are ready and willing to talk. Until this dispute, raised by the Distillery, is resolved we are diverting resources that should be going in to moving the development forward faster, but instead are being wasted on legal costs.”

Set to bring more than fifty permanent jobs to the local area, the development also includes four retail units, a fuel filling station and a farm shop. Despite occupying a superb location for tourists and visitors between Aviemore and Inverness, the site at Tomatin, which previously housed a hotel, and latterly a café & filling station, had lain unused over a decade.

Mr Frame revealed that the Distillery’s reticence to talk could actually cost it valuable business opportunities in cross promotion.

“We want to give the very best customer experience to our visitors, and have recently been approached by one of Scotland’s biggest Scotch Whisky brands, about an exciting and mutually beneficial collaboration at The Tomatin Trading Company which would see them help design our whisky bar and train our staff on their products,” he said. “It would help us boost the revenue in our café, hotel, and retail shop.”

“We had always envisaged that Tomatin Single Malt Scotch Whisky would be sold and served by us at the Tomatin Trading Company, as the local Scotch Whisky produced by our neighbours, Tomatin Distillery. “

“There’s also tremendous scope to promote their distillery tours and tastings. But instead they could miss out and sour our whole relationship,” said William Frame. “The irony is that the Distillery bought the land on which they operate from Tomatin Estate many years ago, so it was never their land to start with.”

Legal objections by the Distillery point to the Tomatin Trading Company potentially selling Tomatin Jam, or referring to Tomatin Café on staff aprons.

Tomatin Distillery Managing Director, Stephen Bremner has since said that while the Distillery “wholeheartedly welcomes and supports this or any development that is going to benefit the area,” they object to the proposed branding which, they believe, “takes unfair advantage of our reputation.”

Numerous businesses in the past have referenced the name Tomatin, such as the Tomatin Petrol Filling Station, The Tomatin Little Chef. In its day the Tomatin Inn was a very famous Watering Hole, and there is currently a pizza business called Cheese & Tomatin.

For further details please check out the website at https://www.tomatintrading.co.uk.