New captain, new kit and new hairstyles: All change at Livingston

LIVINGSTON have named experienced midfielder Marvin Bartley as their new club captain.

The former Hibernian hero takes the armband from defender Alan Lithgow, who is due to undergo hip surgery and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Bartley, who made 36 appearances after joining the club last summer, has deputised as skipper in Lithgow’s absence on several occasions and was the players’ choice for the position.

The 34-year-old is hugely respected by boss Gary Holt, the coaching staff and within the dressing room.

Bartley, who has also turned out for Burnley and Leyton Orient, has also cut his teeth in coaching in West Lothian, helping Livi’s under-20 side win the Reserve League 2 title last term.

Meanwhile, in-demand striker Lyndon Dykes paid an eye-catching tribute to the brave workers who have risked their health throughout the Covid-19 outbreak as Livingston launched their kit for 2020/21.

The back of their new home shirt is emblazoned with the words ‘Thank You to Key Workers’ and a rainbow icon.

Livi’s Tony Macaroni Arena home is a stone’s throw away from St John’s Hospital and the club were keen to honour the doctors and nurses who serve there, as well as every other profession which kept Scotland ticking during the crisis.

And Dykes, who notched 12 goals for the club last season, went a step further by sporting a multi-coloured hairdo to mirror the emblem.

It is not the first time Dykes’ unique style has grabbed the headlines, with his blue dye job last month sparking suggestions that he was angling for a move to long-term admirers Rangers.