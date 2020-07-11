Raith Rovers bank £3,500 in 24 hours as fans prepare to WALK to Tannadice

RAITH ROVERS have banked more than £3,500 in 24 hours after supporters pledged to walk to Tannadice in order to raise funds for the club’s ongoing legal costs.

Rovers, Dundee United and Cove Rangers, who were named in Hearts and Partick Thistle’s petition against the SPFL, stated this week that defending their interests could cost them up to £150,000.

A Scottish FA arbitration process will begin next week and, should the independent panel rule in favour of the petitioners, the three cited clubs could see their promotions reversed.

Even if that does not happen, a hefty compensation pay-out could still be on the cards – with Hearts angling for £8 million and Thistle looking for £2 million.

That prompted Raith director Andy Mill to launch a GoFundMe page on Friday evening, promising to walk the 32 miles from Stark’s Park to Tannadice. By Saturday night the total stood north of £3,500.

Mill, the supporters’ representative on the Rovers board, has set a £10,000 target.

He said: “To help fund this action, ourselves, Dundee United and Cove Rangers will be undertaking a series of walks to connect their home grounds to demonstrate our joint commitment to defending ourselves and the decision reached by all the clubs.

“Choosing to back down at this point would set a very dangerous precedent in which legal action becomes a preferred option to settle footballing disputes.

“For our part, to encourage donations for our legal defence, I will be leading a group of hardy volunteers from Stark’s Park on a walk north where we will meet up at Tannadice Park.

“This will take place on Saturday 18th July.”

Cove have already raised more than £3,000 and the United faithful have remarkably raised upwards of £30,000.