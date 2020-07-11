Ryan Porteous makes injury return and Drey Wright shines in Hibs’ pre-season opener

RYAN PORTEOUS made his comeback from injury as Hibs and St Mirren kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 1-1 draw at East Mains.

The 21-year-old had not kicked a ball since sustaining a serious knee injury during the capital club’s 2-2 draw with Dundee United in January.

However, he cruised through 45 minutes of the bounce game at the Hibees’ training base on Saturday.

Hibs fielded two separate teams for each half, but £250,000 signing Kevin Nisbet and fellow Friday arrival Alex Gogic did not feature.

They carried out fitness sessions instead.

Hibs third summer capture, Drey Wright, did play the full second half and was one of the more impressive performers, setting up Jamie Gullan to restore parity for the hosts.

Jim Goodwin’s men had taken the lead earlier in the workout when highly-rated 18-year-old Jay Henderson rippled the net.