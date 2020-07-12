Easter Road ace Alex Gogic reveals TATTOO pledge from one die-hard Hibs fan

ALEX GOGIC has revealed one Easter Road die-hard vowed to tattoo the name of the Cypriot enforcer on his leg if he signed for Hibs.

And the former Hamilton favourite has joked that he is ready to wield the pen.

Gogic, 26, admits that he was blown away by the support he received from the Hibees faithful from the moment he was initially linked with the club last month.

He is adamant that being made to feel ‘wanted’ helped to sway his decision despite interest from Dundee United, England and elsewhere in Europe.

However, Gogic was particularly taken aback by the dedication of one punter – and expects him to follow through on the promise.

Gogic said: “That positive reaction for the supporters helps. It made my decision a lot easier when the fans are already tweeting you and saying ‘we want you at Hibs’.

“It’s really nice to feel wanted.

“One of them even said he would tattoo my name on his leg!

“I want to see that evidence. Maybe I can do it for him.”

The warmth of the reaction towards Gogic underlines the fans’ desperation to see a tough-tackling midfielder strutting his stuff at Easter Road.

That area has been a notable weakness ever since former boss Paul Heckingbottom made the decision to allow both Marvin Bartley and Mark Milligan to leave the club last summer.

Supposed replacement Josh Vela flopped, while Stephane Omeonga and Greg Docherty prefer a box-to-box role rather than largely defensive responsibilities.

Gogic, meanwhile, has promised to be the water-carrier the Hibees need – and says making interceptions feels like scoring goals to him.

He continued: “My job is to stop other teams attacking and allowing us to counter-attack.

“I will get the ball, give it to my teammates and they can do their show and score goals.

“I enjoy that side of the game. Some people might call me rough but I don’t mind that.

“Stopping attacks and helping my defence gives me the same pleasure as other players get from scoring goals.”

Gogic’s desire to maintain his fitness and physicality shone through when he posted a collage of pictures of him at a boxing gym on Instagram.

Suffice to say he did not let himself go during lockdown.

He continued: “It is not the nicest thing to train on your own but you need to do it because at some point you’ll sign for a team. You need to be ready.

“I had a few tweets and comments about my boxing picture! But I just wanted to change things up.

“I would go cycling, running and do a bit of everything in the gym.

“Now I want to catch up with the rest of the boys’ fitness, kick in and be ready for the business starting on the first of August.”

TARGET

Gogic has penned a two-year contract with the capital club after emerging as a firm favourite during his three-and-a-half years at New Douglas Park, making 84 appearances.

And he says Hibs head coach Jack Ross made it patently clear how important he would be to the Easter Road cause next season.

Gogic added: “Jack told me that he was interested and wanted me at Hibs. You want to know that you are one of the biggest targets for the club. That was nice to hear.

“I need to prove myself to get in the team but it definitely helps when the manager says ‘we need you and you’ll help make the team stronger’.”