Lowland League arms race continues as Kelty Hearts snap up former Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Partick Thistle star

KALLUM HIGGINBOTHAM has become the latest high-profile former SPFL star to arrive in the Lowland League after joining Kelty Hearts.

The former Kilmarnock, Motherwell and Partick Thistle playmaker has penned a deal with Barry Ferguson’s title winners after leaving Indian outfit Real Kashmir.

The 31-year-old has also enjoyed stints with the likes of Oldham, Falkirk, Barnsley and KallDunfermline – and his capture is a major coup for the Maroon Machine in light of several options in senior football for the player.

Higginbotham’s signing follows East Kilbride’s stunning triple swoop for Paul Paton, Lewis Kidd and Kyle Wilkie last week as next season’s Lowland League title race begins in earnest.

Meanwhile, Kelty Hearts’ club captain Gary Cennerazzo has quit football to focus on his business concerns away from the game.

The 30-year-old was a pivotal part of the side which pipped Bonnyrigg Rose to the crown last term and had the option to remain at Kelty.

However, he is turning his attention to expanding his own company, which imports wine from Italy.

Cennerazzo played for Spartans, Edinburgh City, Arniston Rangers and had spells in the U.S., Sweden and Czech Republic during a varied career.