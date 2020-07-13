Rare chance to own magnificent Georgian property in breathtaking Ayrshire location

A unique opportunity to purchase one of Ayrshire’s finest and most renowned Georgian gems is now presented through leading property consultancy Galbraith.

House of Craigie, a B-listed country house set high in the Ayrshire countryside near Troon, is an exquisite eight bedroom home complete with indoor swimming pool, all weather tennis court and grazing paddock set in seven acres of land.

The property brilliantly combines period charm and modern living and offers income generating potential, with five luxury one bedroom courtyard cottages created by the current owners from the stone outbuildings with considerable care and attention to detail.

The owners have enjoyed success in short-term lettings and planning permission has already been granted for a further row of three, two bedroom cottages.

From this hilltop position views are outstanding over rolling farmland and out to the islands of Ailsa Craig, Arran and Jura far to the west.

Once owned by the Duke of Portland and latterly, Lady Sara Collins of the Collins publishing family around the turn of the millennium, a cornerstone of the house is engraved to Apryle 8, 1746 – just eight days prior to the battle of Culloden.

The main house itself has been beautifully refurbished during the current owners’ custodianship and this has secured the fabric of the property for generations to come. Of particular note are the pool, exquisite cantilever staircase and games room which has previously been known to host two eightsome reels.

The twelve pane sash and case windows throughout the property create the perfect viewing platforms overlooking the extensive grounds.

The impressive drawing room and formal dining room benefit from working open fires and the family room and games room have Jetmaster open fires. The kitchen is fitted with bespoke units with a four oven Aga

Outside, the grounds at House of Craigie offer excellent scope of both formal and informal areas.

The formal gardens have been a labour of love for the current owners and lying to the north is the paddock which provides approximately 4.5 acres of grazing complete with estate fencing in parts.

Jake Shaw-Tan, who is leading the sale for Galbraith, said: “It is extremely rare for a property of such heritage and splendour to come onto the market and the opportunity to purchase House of Craigie is one that we expect to generate both domestic and international interest.

“The care and investment that the current owners have placed into the property is outstanding and this has handsomely delivered the delicate balance between a modern, family home and the original charm that is so important at House of Craigie. “

“Enviable features include the indoor pool, the cantilever staircase, games room as well as the all-weather tennis court with outstanding views to the west and islands of the Firth of Clyde.”

“The addition of holiday cottages – complete with separate entrance and parking area – has provided income in recent years.”

” With the potential to add additional holiday lets, we forecast substantial attention from those who would be interested in operating an established holiday location that is ideally placed for Ayrshire, Arran and Glasgow.”