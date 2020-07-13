Former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney lands awards at Arsenal

Former Celtic defender Kieran Tierney has been crowned Arsenal’s Player of the Month for June.

The 23-year-old picked up 40 per cent of the votes cast ahead of Bukayo Saka in second place and Granit Xhaka in third.

The Scotland international featured in all four games during that period as football restarted south of the border – and even picked up the man of the match award in the June 28 FA Cup win at Sheffield United.

Since then Tierney has also started the Gunners’ last four matches.

Tierney’s form has been a boost for both Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Scotland manager Steve Clarke, with the £25 million player having previously been absent since December with a dislocated shoulder.

He has also earned plenty of plaudits from the likes of Arteta and pundits.

Ex-Arsenal left-back Ashley Cole, speaking after last week’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City, said: “For me, he’s been the star of this Arsenal defence. Whether it’s a three or an out-and-out left-back.

“I think he has top qualities. He can play into a striker, join the attacks well, a good quality of pass, he can defend in one-v- one situations.

“He seems like a defender that doesn’t want to be beat. He’s not happy when crosses go in. I think for Arsenal, he’s a great player.”