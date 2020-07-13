DRAMATIC footage shows a clash allegedly between football rivals as they brawl in the street and throw chairs.

The altercation is said to have been between 20 Leeds United and Huddersfield Town fans, who were filmed fighting in Mirfield, West Yorkshire.

Police were called to the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning after the men began throwing chairs at each other.

As the clip begins, the men are seen confronting each other in the street as security staff from a nearby bar try to intervene.

At one point, one yob in a black hoodie runs over and pushes another man to the ground before trying to kick several other people.

The crowd continues to square up to each other, before the man in the hoodie storms over to another and punches him hard in the face.

The man is sent sprawling to the floor and falls backwards onto the road.

The next clip shows the group fighting in front of a bar as the bouncers attempt to placate the situation.

One man picks up a chair and hurls it at his opponent before being set upon by another man who drags him backwards.

As the clips ends, the security staff are seen ushering the gang away from the premises.

The footage was shared widely on social media where many condemned the men’s actions.

Jojo Walker wrote: “Bet their parents are well proud.”

Margaret Wallis added: “If they can’t manage their shandy why do they drink it? Hard men after a pint.”

And Claire Ashton called the men “F***** animals”.

Luckily, nobody was seriously hurt in the altercation.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers were called at 1.10am to reports of 20 people fighting.

“When officers arrived, those involved had left the scene.

“There were no reports of injuries and no arrests.”