Robbie Neilson delivers update on assistant manager chase

ROBBIE NEILSON says he is planning talks with his former Dundee United No 2 Lee McCulloch about taking on the same role at Hearts as soon as the ex-Scotland international returns from holiday.

McCulloch departed the Tannadice club last week and is expected to link up with the 40-year-old in Gorgie.

Daniel Stendel’s replacement has inherited coaches Andy Kirk, Liam Fox and goalkeeper coach Paul Gallacher but is also keen to bring McCulloch on board.

Neilson said: “I’ve got a few coaches in there so I’m going to have to assess things in the next few weeks.

“Lee is away on holiday for a week, so I’ll have a chat with him when he comes back. I’ve got three good coaches here and I’ll have weeks.”

Neilson admits the players are desperate to make amends to the supporters when the season kicks off.

The fans turned on former boss Craig Levein, sacked last October, and the team last term had a disastrous campaign that saw the Tynecastle outfit win only four league matches from 30 games before football was halted on March 13.

Hearts are trying to reserve the decision to relegate them to the Championship on a points-per-game basis.

Regardless of what division they are playing in, Neilson admits the players want to repair their relationship with the supporters.

Speaking to the BBC, he added: “I think the players realise they have a lot of making up to do and that comes from working hard and winning football matches.

“That’s the expectation I have of them. I’m hearing guys that are looking for a fresh start and a fresh challenge and moving on to something new with the club.

“The stuff that has gone on the background has brought everyone together – the Foundation of Hearts have had over 1,500 new people putting money in each month, so it’s phenomenal backing.

“The players are coming off a difficult season but as soon as you win that first game, things escalate – you win the next game and the next game and everyone forgets about the bad times.”