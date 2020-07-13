Taymouth Marina reopens for social distancing holidays

Family owned Taymouth Marina has announced that it will reopen its marina, outdoor wellness spa, water sports centre and self-catering accommodation from 15th July.

In response to social distancing measures, the award-winning holiday destination has redesigned their offer to provide exclusive socially distanced holidays which will allow guests to enjoy their outdoor wellness spa and water sports centre within their own social bubble.

The onsite luxury properties, many with private hot tubs, have been deep cleaned to the highest standards of safety and hygiene in line with government and industry guidance.

Furthermore, Taymouth Marina has introduced contactless ordering of drinks and artisan pizzas from their Ferryman’s Inn which can be delivered to apartments throughout the day and early evening.

Commenting on the new structure, owner Eric Strickland said: “We have planned our new holiday offer with absolute attention to detail so we can provide not only a safe but pleasurable and exhilarating holiday experience.”

” We want it to be as normal as possible, but with careful measures introduced to keep everyone safe.”

Since bookings opened, the destination has been inundated with bookings.

Eric added: “Within hours of opening we had most of August sold and now we have only limited availability for July and September with a number of enquiries for October and even December.”

“Clearly people want something to look forward to and Taymouth Marina offers something for everyone, whether they are seeking the thrill of water sports, the relaxation of the outdoor spa or the universal appeal of Scottish nature at its most vibrant.”

Over the last two years, Taymouth Marina has invested significantly in upgrading facilities including introducing a 40ft outdoor hydrotherapy pool, volleyball pitch, a new breakwater, a café/bar and a slide into Loch Tay.