THIS is the moment a Hermes delivery driver pulls out at a junction and collides with another vehicle.

The incident occurred after the van emerged at the exact moment another car was driving past the junction yesterday.

The blunder was caught on dashcam by Kyle Cumming, 23, who filmed the crash as it happened in Mexborough, South Yorkshire.

As the clip begins, the Hermes van is seen approaching a junction where it stops initially to let a red car go by.

However, the driver decided to pull out shortly after just as a white car speeds past.

The van emerges and clips the side of the passing car.

The collision then sends debris flying over the road as the van remains stationary at the junction.

The white car can be seen veering off to the right hand side of the road where it comes to a stop.

The Hermes driver then reverses the van and exits the vehicle to inspect the damage as Kyle drives to the other side of the road.

Kyle shared the clip captioned, “So this just happened” to a motorist group on Facebook.

The clip has prompted many jokes at Hermes’ expense.

One user wrote: “Hermes at their finest.”

Another commented: “Hermes, no surprise there.”

Another added: “Oh my, looks like these guys knock on any door, including car doors.”

Speaking today, call centre worker Ryan said: “The car he collided with flew into the other side of the road and came to a stop a few meters down.”

“Luckily for the driver the traffic lights were just moving from red to green at the time of the accident so there weren’t any oncoming vehicles at the point of collision.”

“Luckily no one was hurt, but it could have been a lot worse if it wasn’t for the timing of the lights.”

“I was quite shocked to be honest, first of all I couldn’t believe he so blatantly pulled out like that when it was clear there was no gap.”

“I was the only one who stayed around until she [the car driver] was ready to leave the scene.”

“There were plenty of people around at the time and I couldn’t believe no one seemed to care to stop, even just to check she was okay.”

A Hermes spokeswoman said today: “We are aware of this incident which was reported by the driver upon his return to the depot. ”

“He followed the correct procedure at the scene and exchanged details with the other driver. We are investigating the incident.”