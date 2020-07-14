Edinburgh’s largest independent hotel undergoes £1.8m refurb

Refurbishments amounting to £1.8m are underway at an Edinburgh hotel that puts its profits back into advancing surgical standards worldwide.

In line with Government guidelines, the second stage of the Ten Hill Place’s refurbishment, which includes construction work and the redecoration of 61 rooms, has been taking place over the past few weeks, ahead of its reopening on July 15.

The four-star hotel underwent its first expansion in 2018, increasing the number of rooms from 77 to 129 following record occupancy numbers. The revamp will bring the remaining rooms entirely in line with the beautiful redecoration which accompanied the expansion.

Part of the refurbishment has transformed a public area of the hotel into a “Big Snug”, a private space with capacity for 50 diners, and concluded work on 40 bedrooms. The remaining work will include the installation of a sizeable gym, complete with 18 pieces of Technogym equipment and weights.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at Surgeons Quarter which runs Ten Hill Place, said: “Refurbishing the remainder of Ten Hill Place has been a plan of ours since we completed the hotel’s extension in 2018.

“With strict social distancing rules in place and in line with Government guidelines, we have been working with Thomas Johnstone and local contractors to ensure work is carried out as safely as possible for everyone.

“We are looking forward to fully completing the next step in our hotel’s journey, which we hope will finish next month. The refurbishment will give us a greater platform to enable the hotel to reach its full potential, furthering our current offering and assisting our charitable aims.”

The hotel has welcomed the recently announced temporary VAT reduction for the hospitality and tourism sector and the Dine out in August scheme, and has pledged to ensure customers reap the benefits.

Scott added: “We have reduced the price of our food and rooms, and adapted our menus accordingly, meaning our customers will really notice the difference. We’re hopeful all of this will help to reboot Edinburgh’s tourism and the hospitality industries, which have suffered a devastating hit.”

Ten Hill Place remained open from March to May in order to provide 2,137 free nights of accommodation and thousands of meals to frontline NHS workers during the Coronavirus pandemic – at a cost of more than £100,000 to the charitable organisation. This also enabled the hotel to implement strict social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures.

The hotel is celebrating its reopening with another thank you gesture to frontline workers: a special staycation deal. Key workers can stay for two nights, including a meal in the hotel’s restaurant, for £249 per couple. Vouchers purchased for this deal are redeemable for 18 months.

Ten Hill Place is run by Surgeons Quarter, the commercial arm of The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RSCEd). Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus. All profits support the charitable aims of the College which are education, assessment and advancement in surgical standards worldwide.

