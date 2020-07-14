Hearts boss Kevin Murphy departs for coaching role at Rangers

RANGERS have raided SWPL rivals Hearts to appoint Kevin Murphy as their new assistant coach.

Murphy will also take up the role of Girls Academy manager with the Gers after stepping down as Jambos boss.

Murphy joined the capital club in January of 2019 and was charged with managing the integration and growth of the women’s team into the overall Hearts set-up.

He was subsequently named manager of the first team 12 months later.

And Murphy said: “I want to thank Hearts for all they have done for me. Hearts gave me the opportunity to return back to Scotland and help create the integration of the girls and women’s teams to the club.

“I have been supported in this by so many wonderful staff and cannot thank them all enough for their dedication and willingness to support the programme as much as they have.”

The switch represents a return to Ibrox for Murphy, who was previously head coach of Rangers Women and the head of Rangers’ Girls Academy.

He has also served as Manchester City Women’s technical director and was an assistant coach for the Scotland national team at under-17 and under-19 level.