Like father, like son as former Rangers and Aberdeen winger seals new club

FORMER Rangers winger Gregg Wylde has followed in his father’s footsteps by joining East Stirlingshire.

Gordon Wylde was a popular player in the 80s and managed The Shire between 2006 and 2008, while Gregg’s mother Evelyn worked behind the scenes at the club.

That family connection will continue next term after Wylde, 29, became the latest star name to drop down to the Lowland League.

Champions Kelty Hearts have snapped up Darren Jamieson and Kallum Higginbotham to supplement existing talent such as Tam Scobbie, Dylan Easton and Nathan Austin.

Ambitious East Kilbride, meanwhile, have embarked on a stunning signing spree of Paul Paton, Lewis Kidd, Kyle Wilkie and, yesterday, ex-Partick Thistle and Livi ace Chris Erskine.

However, East Stirlingshire are determined not to be left behind after making their own statement of intent this week.

As well as his stint at Ibrox where he played 47 times, Wylde boasts seven caps for Scotland at under-21 level and has turned out for Bolton, Plymouth, Millwall, Aberdeen, Morecambe, Bury and St Mirren.