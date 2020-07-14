Salim Kouider-Aïssa out to prove doubters wrong after joining Livingston in Premiership from Queen’s Park

SALIM KOUIDER-AISSA insists he is ready to prove his doubters wrong after continuing his meteoric rise by joining Livingston.

The 24-year-old has penned a two-year deal, with the option of a third season, after a successful trial spell with the Lions.

The striker makes the move a little over a year since turning out for juniors side Kilsyth Rangers, with that coming after a stint with Lenzie Thistle in the amateur ranks.

He also has unsuccessful spells with Queen of the South, Stenhousemuir and Stirling Albion under his belt.

It was all a far cry from the future he had mapped out when on the books of Hearts and Motherwell as a youth.

But he is thrilled to have finally earned a crack at the Premiership after impressing with 17 goals in 36 appearances for Queen’s Park in League Two last term.

Asked how he would respond to those doubting he can make the grade in the top-flight, he said: “You could say that for jumping from amateur into the juniors and from juniors back into senior football, and now from Queen’s Park to Livingston.

“Maybe there’s always been eyebrows raised.

“But I’ve always been confident in my ability, and that’s no different coming here.

“I’m delighted. I’ve been in for a couple of weeks now, training with the boys, and it’s been brilliant. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I’m just happy to finally sign.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

“Livingston play in the Premiership, so that’s a big opportunity you can’t really give up, to come and play and hopefully break into the team.

“It’s a stable Premiership club now and hopefully I can bring something different to the team and enjoy my time here.”

The marksman is itching to get back in amongst the action after four months of fitness work, on his own and then trying to impress at Livingston.

And he reckons his recent past tasting non-league football could come in handy when the matches kick-off again without supporters.

He added to LFC Live: “If you want to go back, I played in front of maybe 20 people playing in the amateurs.

“So, playing behind closed doors will be no different to me!”