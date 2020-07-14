Scots urged to support industry as tourism prepares to reopen

VisitScotland is calling for people across the country to support the sector in its “time of need” as it prepares to reopen on 15 July.

The national tourism agency has outlined five simple actions that Scots can take to help restart the visitor economy.

These include taking a trip, visiting an attraction or experience, shopping locally, dining out and booking a staycation.

The campaign will run on social media and VisitScotland will be urging Scots and the tourism industry to share the message with their friends and customers, encouraging them to #take5fortourism to help inspire others to do their part.

With tourism worth more than £11.5 billion to the Scottish economy, supporting 1 in 12 jobs, the sector has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown and travel restrictions.

VisitScotland has warned that the tourism industry won’t bounce back over night and the support of the domestic market will be vital for survival over the coming months.

Businesses are currently updating their listings on visitscotland.com with opening information to make it easier for visitors to plan ahead.

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland Chief Executive said: “Scottish tourism is facing its biggest challenge in a generation and will?need financial support for some time to come to help it recover. The Scottish public has a crucial part to play in helping this happen.

“It’s easy to not think of yourself as a tourist in your own country but many of the experiences that we often enjoy with loved ones, such as holidays, shopping or eating out, all contribute to our visitor economy.

“July 15 marks a new era for the industry as we start to welcome back visitors and take our first steps on the road to a safe and responsible recovery.

“However, reopening won’t be the same for all businesses, many are still adapting to this ‘new normal’, so it’s important that we recognise that as we move forward to try and restore our industry.

“We look forward to helping Scots rediscover their own country in a way that is safe for everyone – visitors, residents and those working within the industry.

“Recovery will require our collective efforts and we must act as one to ensure the best possible outcomes for the whole of the visitor economy. “