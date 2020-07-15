SCOTLAND international Jack Hendry reckons Belgian football is the perfect environment for him to get his career back on track after joining KV Oostende on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old has only managed 11 minutes of action for parent club Celtic since February 2019.

A temporary move to Australia also turned sour after the defender featured in only two games for Melbourne City from January before damaging knee ligaments.

However, the three-times capped player, who joined the Hoops in a £1.5 million switch from Dundee in January 2018, is confident he can make an impact in the Belgian top-flight.

He said: “It seems like quite a good set up here, quite a new project and I’m really excited to be part of that.

“The club seems ambitious and I just want to come out here, play football and enjoy it – and I can see it being very good here.

“I’ve been very impressed watching Belgian football in the past, I think it’s a very good standard and I think as a football player I can develop really well here.

“It suits my game, I’ve been admiring Belgian as a country and the football it plays.

“It is a competition where young players get opportunities and that certainly applies here in Ostend.

“I’ve already had a look at the stadium and the practice complex, and the structure and accommodation is here to make it a good season.”

Executive President Gauthier Ganaye said: “Jack is a defender who fits perfectly into the system we want to play.

“If you are picked up at the age of 23 by a club like Celtic, it means that you have many qualities. We are convinced that he will also show it here.”