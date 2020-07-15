KEVIN NISBET and Alex Gogic made their Hibs debuts in a 0-0 draw against St Johnstone on Wednesday afternoon.

Both players entered the fray as substitutes in Perth and fellow summer arrival Drey Wright, fresh from setting up the Hibees’ only goal in Saturday’s draw with St Mirren, also climbed from the bench to feature.

Hibs star Ryan Porteous played the full 90 minutes as he steps up his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained in a 2-2 draw against Dundee United in January.

With the Scotland under-21 captain showing no ill-effects from that set-back, his availability for Hibs’ Premiership opener against Livingston on August 1 is a major boost for head coach Jack Ross.

Joe Newell, who has spent much of 2020 battling a persistent ankle complaint was also back in action at McDiarmid Park.

Gullan also played the full match as he continues to stake his claim for regular football when the competitive action begins.

Youngsters Innes Murray and Josh Doig were given a chance to shine from the start, with the latter understood to have particularly impressed Ross since the players reported for pre-season training.