Edinburgh City chairman insists he always knew Jim Jefferies was only ‘on loan’ from Hearts

EDINBURGH CITY chairman Jim Brown admits he always felt that Jim Jefferies was merely ‘on loan’ from Hearts.

Jefferies has stepped down from his position as sporting director with the League Two outfit in order to make an emotional return to Tynecastle.

And Brown is adamant he knew this day would come.

The 69-year-old joined the Citizens three years ago and has been a pivotal sounding board for boss James McDonaugh, offering his guidance and unparalleled contacts in the football world.

City’s progression in recent years has been laudable, narrowly missing out on the title to Peterhead and Cove Rangers in the last two campaigns – despite only winning promotion from the Lowland League in 2016.

And, as Jefferies crosses the capital, Brown says he will go down in history as a key part of their rise.

Brown told Edinburgh City’s official website: “While there is of course sadness to see Jim depart, even when I persuaded him to get involved with the club in 2017, I thought that we only ever had him on loan from Hearts.

“My feeling was that he would be needed there at some point in the future.

“But Jim has been a major part of the club and has helped us develop and transition from the Lowland League to becoming an established SPFL side, challenging at the top of League 2.

“His experience really has been second-to-none and he will always be a major part of the Edinburgh City story.”