Escape to Stirling Old Town Jail as it reopens safe and secure with a new tour

Stirling Old Town Jail reopens its doors today, 15 July 2020 following a significant investment in upgrading the visitor experience and with a new self-guided audio tour.

Offering a safe and secure insight into the history of crime and punishment in Stirling with some new intriguing exhibits and experiences, the Old Town Jail is one of the City’s top rated attractions and will be amongst the first to re-open in July.

The new self-guided audio tour enables visitors to enjoy an interactive, but socially-distanced, visit with an entertaining and informative series of stories about the City’s gruesome past and life in the original jail.

The discovery of the Highlights including the new “Scene of the Crime” exhibition and the 360-degree views of the city from the stunning observation tower.

Also new for 2020 is the Jail Break Escape Room: locked in the Governor’s Office, inmates are up against the clock to prove their innocence by finding stolen items and exposing the wardens in order to escape the fate of their fellow prisoners. Currently bookable in advance for 4-6 people.

Following the successful application to the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund distributed by Stirling Council, the attraction has undergone a significant refurbishment.

The team has worked with interpretive and design business, Studioarc to develop the new displays; and with students from Forth Valley College to create the eagerly awaited audio tour.

The grant funding comes on the back of continued success for Old Town Jail since it reopened in 2015.

Head Governor, Geoff Morrison comments: ”This is an exciting time for Stirling Old Town Jail as we can finally unveil our refurbishment and bring visitors back to experience the ultimate in both security and escape!

We have been immensely proud of the team’s achievements over the last few years in putting the Jail back on the map and the input from the Stirling Council has been instrumental in enabling us to build upon the continued success of the attraction.”

Convener of Stirling Council’s Finance and Economy Committee, Cllr Margaret Brisley said: “As part of our commitment to ensuring Stirling continues to be a must-visit destination, we were pleased to support the refurbishment of the Old Town Jail, one of the city’s most popular attractions.

“With the easing of lockdown measures, I am delighted that from 15 July, we can now welcome visitors back to the Stirling area again to safely enjoy our rich heritage and history, and experience unique attractions such as the Old Town Jail.”

Vice Convener, Cllr Alison Laurie said: “The COVID-19 crisis has been hugely challenging for everyone, but it has been particularly difficult for our tourism sector, which is vital to Stirling’s economy.

“With tourism set to reopen in line with Scottish Government guidance, I would encourage visitors and residents to come along and enjoy our wide range of world-class historic attractions, such as the Old Town Jail, in a safe and secure environment.”

From 2020, Stirling Old Town Jail has expanded its season and will now be open from 15 July to the end of October, seven days a week during school holidays. Another highlight of the tour, which explores the horrible history of crime and punishment, includes sensational real life stories from a newly rediscovered original Governor’s journal.

Stirling Old Town Jail is open from 10.15 am – 5.15 pm until the end of October, with self-guided tours every 30 minutes. Prices start from £8 for adults, with concessions and children £6 and under 5s free. The Jail Break Escape Room can be booked for groups of 4-6 people from £10pp from 11am-9 pm daily.