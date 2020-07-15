FORMER RANGERS and Hibs midfielder Emerson Hyndman has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

The 24-year-old was one of two Atlanta United players who contracted the virus while the team were training in Georgia in preparation for the ongoing MLS is Back Tournament.

Hyndman, who is a teammate of ex-Inverness and Hearts ace Jake Mulraney at Atlanta, revealed that he was asymptomatic throughout and remains none-the-wiser regarding when he could have become infected.

He was subsequently placed in isolation away from the rest of the squad and, despite his recovery, admits he has been ‘playing catch-up’ after a 56-minute outing in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat against New York Red Bulls.

Hyndman said: “I was asymptomatic the whole time but obviously the testing picked it up, which is credit to all the testing protocols we had to go through.

“It was obviously frustrating being away from the team and being like that, but it was necessary and I knew that.

“It could’ve been anything. I could’ve walked by someone and just ended up getting it. It’s just one of those things.”

Hyndman notched four goals in 17 appearances after joining Rangers on loan from Bournemouth in January 2017.

He later returned to Scottish football to spend the first half of the 2018/19 campaign at Hibs, again playing 17 times.