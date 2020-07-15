HEARTS legend Jim Jefferies has made a sensational return to Tynecastle to act as an advisor to the board.

The 69-year-old has taken up the part-time role for the next six months and will help shape the Jambos’ recruitment ahead of the upcoming campaign, liaising closely with owner Ann Budge and head coach Robbie Neilson.

The temporary appointment comes after the capital club placed their search for a sporting director on hold, citing the ongoing cost of their legal battle against the SPFL.

Hearts have confirmed they plan to resume interviews for that position before the end of 2020.

In the meantime, Jefferies, who has most recently been serving as director of football at Edinburgh City, will effectively fill that void and bring his vast experience back to Gorgie.

A Hearts spokesperson confirmed: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to announce that Jim Jefferies has agreed to return to Hearts as an advisor to the board of directors.

“It is well known that we have been working on the recruitment of a full-time sporting director.

“However, given the time pressures and escalating costs of the ongoing challenge to our relegation, coupled with the re-opening of various parts of Tynecastle and Oriam, we have decided to put our recruitment process on hold for now.

“Such an important appointment deserves our full focus and uninterrupted attention, which, right now, is simply not possible.

“We thank all of those who have expressed an interest in the position and we look forward to picking up discussions when we revisit the process in a few months’ time.

“Having said this, we do need support to ensure Robbie [Neilson] has all the time he needs to work and focus on his first-team squad ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.

“To provide that support, we have reached out to Jim.

“Jim has agreed to join us for six months, on a part-time basis, to give Ann [Budge] and the board advice and guidance on a range of footballing matters.

“Jim will work closely with Ann during the transfer window, which has now opened, to help make the changes to the squad that Robbie feels are needed.”

Jefferies is assured iconic status at Hearts after leading the club to Scottish Cup glory with a 2-1 win over Rangers in 1998, ending a 36-year wait for silverware.

He had a second stint as boss from 2010 and also represented the club 310 times as a player between 1972 and 1981, serving as club captain for a portion of that time.