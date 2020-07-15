Introduction

In the current times when the entire world is facing economic depression, online business has maintained its position as one of the most reliable sources of investments, bringing in profits for the investors. While there’s a million ways of making money online, trading is one of the pioneer and most profitable online businesses.

Looking at the demand of online trading platforms, hundreds of individual and brokerages have started advertising their own services claiming to be the best out there in the trading world. In a period of a decade, the competition among these brokerages have gone up to such a level that most of the brokerages have started making false statements, promises and claiming to provide benefits that are never there to begin. To make matters worse, fraudsters have also started preying on the novice investors, stealing away their precious and hard-earned money.

Who Are RoyalStox?

In this time of need, RoyalStox has made its appearance as one of the most trusted brokerages, which not only aims to provide investors with the most secure and reliable platform for trading, but to also learn old, new, and innovative ways of trading that have been showcased by the expert traders, and analysts through the online courses organized via RoyalStox’s academic programs.

RoyalStox is a group of expert traders, analysts and programmers who have come together with the goal of providing a platform to people who are new to the online trading business and are very skeptical about spending even a single penny, perceiving online trading to be a hoax or a fraud entirely. These experts have dedicated their time and efforts to educate people from all generations in the field of trading, thus, empowering them to make their own business decisions without being dependable on any one and trade in the most professional, secure and profitable environment.

Types of Trades

Since the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, a new way of making online money was introduced under the trading name; Crypto-currency. Since then, majority of investors have sought to get their hands on this particular trade. Looking at this demand, many brokerages have made crypto-currency their primary trade and almost pay no attention to other trades.

However, RoyalStox aims to provide the best services in any asset that they have to offer to their clients. Once a client has chosen a particular trade, the experts at RoyalStox take it upon themselves to provide as much insights to the clients alongside the most profitable trading advice.

At present, RoyalStox is providing their customers with the following assets:

Stocks

If a person has even the slightest amount of interest in investment or economic affairs, he/she must be well aware of the term stocks. Stocks and index are the terms that all of us must have heard while switching channels on the televisions but chances are that we never paid much of an attention to it.

Stocks actually refer to a process involving the buying, selling or exchanging of company assets or shares that the companies commercialize themselves in order to generate profits and meet capital targets in order to commence research and development programs to stay at the top of their field of expertise. At present, almost every corporation (e.g. Apple, Microsoft, Amazon etc.) is practicing this by selling their company shares to public, which in turn proves profitable for both the buyer and the seller.

In order to make the most out of the stocks, one needs to stay posted with the current economic trends and upcoming events that may affect the market value of an asset and based on these analysis, one can buy and sell a particular share at the right time to make huge profits.

Forex

Forex trading (full form; Foreign exchange trading) is a platform enabling investors (on matter the trading level) to observe trading markets, analyze the trading trends to make profitable decisions through buying, selling or exchanging currencies based on these analysis. Due to its volatility and profitability, Forex currently ranks as the top trading platform that even towers over the stocks market. As a result, Forex trading has started attracting more and more investors who are eager to make huge profits through this trade.

In such a small amount of time, forex trading has earned global recognition and client trust, and due to this, the world of forex is bigger than ever. At present, around $4 trillion worth of transactions are being processed through forex on a daily basis and this number is speculated to grow even higher in the coming years. When trading in forex, you are not bound to any particular trading slots but have the option of trading 24-hours from Monday to Friday.

What you must know

Before you start trading in forex, the very first thing that you must get yourself acquainted with is that the currencies you trade in forex are available in the form of sets. At present, there are around 50-70 trading pairs being offered to the clients to choose from and start trading through these pairs such as CAD/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/EUR, CAD/JPY etc. Just to lay it out in a simpler manner, if you choose the USD/CAD and opt for selling, then by default it means that you are choosing to sell USD and buy CAD and vice versa.

The hot pair

Out of all the 50-70 currency pairs made available for investors to choose from, one particular pair is considered to be a hot pair and seems to be the first choice of every trader in the forex market which is “USD/EUR”. Due to the global demand and recognition of both USD & EUR as well their volatility, this pair is considered to be the most reliable, secure and profitable investment in the forex. Due to this fact, the total transaction value of this pair is around $2 trillion per day, which makes up for the 50% transaction volume of the entire forex trade. So if you are aiming to make bigger than ever profits, you should team up with this unique pair.

Commodities

When it comes to commodities, you will come to see that many brokerages choose and offer their clients with only a few of these, as they do not have the capacity of handling these many assets. However, RoyalStox aims to provide its clients with the entire catalogue of commodities, so they have all the options to choose and make the most out of them. Once the clients have chosen an asset, the team of RoyalStox representatives whose sole responsibility is to do whatever is necessary to make your investments as profitable as possible backs them up.

Similar to Forex’s most popular pair (USD/EUR), there is a couple of commodities that are currently serving as the global need and global demand due to their stability and reliability, and their details are listed below:

Crude Oil

Since its discovery, crude oil has earned global recognition as the primary source of energy and there’s no one who can deny this. Crude oil is a matter composed of hydrocarbons, fossils and other organic materials and exists underneath the earth’s surface. Once extracted, crude oil then goes through a process of refining and filtering, resulting in several by-products such as petroleum, gasoline, kerosene oil, diesel and many more that are being used in different industries, and modes of transportation.

For being the primary source of energy, there are times when the value of crude oil may appear to take a dip but it has been showing an upward trend since the start and due to this, it is considered to be the most reliable asset to be invested in.

Gold

You put all commodities in one corner and gold in the other and people would still run for it as it is one of the most unique and profitable asset in the trading market for a really long time. Since the beginning of the first civilization till now, Gold has found its way to the top of commodity trading in the form of coins, bricks and jewelry. Today, when the entire world’s economy has taken a dip resulting in almost every asset being de-valued, gold again seems to have taken no impact on its value and instead, its prices have recently gone up.

Due to its demand in the entire world, gold is considered to as the most reliable and secure source of investment and this is the reason why countries use gold as the measurement of their currency’s worth.

Why trade with RoyalStox?

If you choose to trade with RoyalStox in any of the above assets then it is promised that you will be provided with the best service possible to make each one of your trades profitable. In order to achieve this goal, RoyalStox has dedicated teams where the role of one team is to keep their investors up-to-date with the latest trading events, one makes sure to analyze and monitor the trading market closely and make judgments/forecasts based on these analysis to provide investors with the most secure trading environment.

One of the most important thing that RoyalStox provides its investors is with the most secure and user-friendly trading platform designed mainly to accommodate investors and take their trading experience to an entirely new level. Furthermore, while most of the brokerages struggle to provide trading access to their investors in a single market, RoyalStox provides their investors the opportunity to trade in the global markets, increasing their chances of profitable investments.

Account Types

After careful analysis and assessment of the trades and types of investors, RoyalStox has readied a variety of account types that the investors can choose and start trading right away.

Micro Account

You can spend a minimum of $250 to own this account at RoyalStox.

You can avail the services of a dedicated account manager.

You have partial access to RoyalStox’s online academy.

You have access to all trading platforms.

You can be a part of one-on-one trading sessions.

WD in 5 working days.

You can manage a minimum trade volume of 0.01 lots.

You have the chance to avail leverage up to 1:350.

You can avail fixed spreads on majors.

You can get in touch with RoyalStox’s customer support 24/5.

Standard Account

You can spend a minimum of $5,000 to own this account at RoyalStox.

You can avail the services of a dedicated account manager for up to 2 weeks.

You have partial access to RoyalStox’s online academy.

You have access to all trading platforms.

You are eligible scheduled for an introductory session.

WD in 7 working days.

You can manage a minimum trade volume of 0.01 lots.

You have the chance to avail leverage up to 1:200.

You can avail fixed spreads on majors.

You can get in touch with RoyalStox’s customer support 24/5.

Platinum Account

You can spend a minimum of $25,000 to own this account at RoyalStox.

You can avail the services of a dedicated account manager for up to 2 weeks.

You have partial access to RoyalStox’s online academy.

You have access to all trading platforms.

You are eligible scheduled for an introductory session.

WD in 7 working days.

You can manage a minimum trade volume of 0.01 lots.

You have the chance to avail leverage up to 1:100.

You can avail fixed as well as variable spreads on majors.

You can get in touch with RoyalStox’s customer support 24/5.

Premium Account

You can spend a minimum of $50,000 to own this account at RoyalStox.

You can avail the services of a dedicated account manager.

You have full access to RoyalStox’s online academy.

You have access to all trading platforms.

You can be a part of one-on-one trading sessions.

Immediate WD.

You can manage a minimum trade volume of 0.01 lots.

You have the chance to avail leverage up to 1:500.

You can avail fixed as well as variable premium spreads on majors.

You can get in touch with RoyalStox’s customer support 24/5.

VIP Account

You can spend a minimum of $250,000 to own this account at RoyalStox.

You can avail the services of a dedicated account manager.

You have full access to RoyalStox’s online academy.

You have access to all trading platforms.

You can be a part of one-on-one trading sessions.

Immediate WD.

You can manage a minimum trade volume of 0.01 lots.

You have the chance to avail leverage up to 1:750.

You can avail fixed as well as variable premium spreads on majors.

You can get in touch with RoyalStox’s customer support 24/5.

Debit CC that is connected directly to your trading account.

Business Account

You can spend a minimum of $100,000 to own this account at RoyalStox.

You can avail the services of a dedicated account manager.

You have full access to RoyalStox’s online academy.

You have access to all trading platforms.

You can be a part of one-on-one trading sessions.

Immediate WD.

You can manage a minimum trade volume of 0.01 lots.

You have the chance to avail leverage up to 1:1000.

You can avail fixed as well as variable premium spreads on majors.

You can get in touch with RoyalStox’s customer support 24/5.

Debit CC that is connected directly to your trading account.

Trading Platform

Similar to most of the popular brokerages, RoyalStox provides its customers with the most efficient trading platform known as “MetaTrader 4”. This platform has earn its place for providing investors with user-friendly interface, unique features and secure channel for doing trades. When using MetaTrader 4, the users have the ability to monitor the asset trends and their growth through the historical charts available in the platform.

In addition to the above, the platform has the capability of saving commands that one can use in order to predict the rise and fall in the value of an asset he/she trades in. The main use of this feature is that if the value of an asset reaches an amount forecasted by the trader, the platform auto-performs the actions that you have integrated into it and comes to a halt at a forecasted value.

Academy

As mentioned earlier, RoyalStox strives not only to help their investors earn more profits but to also educate and empower them so they can start making their own decisions based on their own analysis. In order to achieve this, RoyalStox has created training programs (beginner, intermediate & advanced) for their registered customers so they can learn through all these academic programs in order to polish their trading skills and make decisions based on their own judgments.

In addition to the above, the investors can also go through the e-books and the latest trading news made available to them by the RoyalStox analysts and expert traders. On top of this, the experts at RoyalStox hold one-on-one coaching sessions with the investors of any level to share their insights and pain points that the investors need to improve in order to increase their chances of profitable trades.

Customer Support

No matter the firm or organization, customer support always has an extremely important to play in the success of any firm. If an organization fails to provide their clients/investors with the support they need, it not only hampers their reputation in the eyes of the clients, but also puts the future of the particular firm at risk. Recognizing this need, RoyalStox has put together two levels of support for their clients to ensure that their clients are provided with timely assistance and their queries are answered in the most efficient and professional manner.

General Customer Support

In order to assist clients with their basic or general level queries, RoyalStox has put together a team of highly competent and professional individuals who have been affiliated with the customer support industry for a decent amount of time. These individuals are not only equipped with answering basic level queries but they also have basic level knowledge on trading. They are experts in problem solving and well trained on the policies and SOP(s). These individuals are well trained in raising client concerns over to the higher levels as well if the issue is out of their scope.

Personal Account Manager

Once you have opened an account at RoyalStox, you are assigned to a personal account manager, equipped with a vast amount of experience in trading. These account managers are experts in observing and analyzing trading markets in order to provide their clients with the most suitable trading advice and focused to help clients to make huge profits through their trades.

Complaint Centre

RoyalStox takes its clients’ feedback very seriously and in order to achieve this, it has provided its clients with a separate platform where they can raise their concerns or complaints whether they are against the service or the service provider. RoyalStox has dedicated an entire page on their site to explain the entire complaint procedure so the customers are fully aware of how they can raise their concern and when they will get a response against it from RoyalStox.

Conclusion

No matter how promising a brokerage may look or claim to be, it is your money and interest on the line at the end of the day. So one must be cautious and mindful when making such decisions. Although, the world of online trading is growing every single minute and is thought to be very profitable, still there is a lot of risk involved as at times, no matter how legit a brokerage may sound, there are chances of it turning out to be a fraud.

Keeping the above in mind, one must always remain cautious and do proper research before becoming a part of such brokerages but if you have made up your mind to join one then it is advisable to go through the program and benefits that RoyalStox has to offer their customers. You can also gather feedback from the online community on RoyalStox and once you are satisfied, you can move on to become a part of this phenomenal brokerage.