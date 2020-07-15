Scotland’s premier property development enters its second half

The first homes have been released in the “east wing” of one of the most ambitious Scottish residential developments in living memory.

CALA Homes’ flagship project in the east of Scotland, The Crescent is a luxury collection of 84 innovative apartments, duplexes and penthouses, situated within the city’s iconic 18 acre Donaldson’s estate, within Edinburgh’s celebrated UNESCO World Heritage site.

The release of homes in its second “half” comes as the developer has now sold 88% of The Crescent’s “west wing”, named as such due to the break between the two halves, purposely designed by renowned architect Richard Murphy OBE to respect and embrace the chapel of the original 1800’s Playfair building.

Philip Hogg, Sales and Marketing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “The Crescent was one of our most highly ambitious and anticipated developments – its popularity has certainly lived up to our expectations.

“Selling homes from the east wing is a symbolic milestone for us, and an exciting prime opportunity for those considering a move here.

“Indeed, some of the first release of homes from the east wing offers some unique apartment layouts which won’t be available in later releases and so it is a prime time to explore the apartments we have available.

“We’re urging those interested in our apartments at The Crescent to get in touch with our Sales Consultants to arrange a viewing or a remote Virtual Guided Tour.”

One of The Crescent’s most unique features is its complex “interlocking” storey structure, which allows homes to sit on multiple levels. As a result, most homes feature vast ‘one and a half’ height living spaces with mezzanine “crow’s nest” studies.

Soaring windows slide all the way back, offering unparalleled views across the capital and transforming living spaces into spectacular places to enjoy a sunny day, in addition to the private gardens, terraces and balconies also available.

Designed by renowned architect, Richard Murphy OBE, the sweeping arc of glass-fronted homes is a modern interpretation of Georgian architecture and the famous crescents found within the nearby New Town of the celebrated era.

The Crescent has been awarded a number of impressive industry accolades, culminating in a rare double win at the UK WhatHouse? Awards, regarded as the industry’s “Oscars”, which saw The Crescent overcome some of London’s most prestigious developments.

Located a mile west of Princess Street, just minutes from Haymarket station, The Crescent offers buyers a tranquil home within a vast private estate of greenery, yet with the city on its doorstep.

The built-in provision of electric vehicle charging stations, with all 84 homes having access through their private underground parking bays offers an exclusive aspect to The Crescent.

CALA Homes reopened its sales offices across Scotland on the 29th June in accordance with Government guidelines.

Buyers can now book an appointment to visit The Crescent’s showhomes and can also arrange a remote Virtual Guided Tour of the showhomes alongside CALA’s experienced Sales Consultants.

The current release of homes at The Crescent comprise 2 & 3 bedroom properties, including garden apartments, duplex & penthouses with prices from £895,000.

For more information about of The Crescent please visit: https://www.cala.co.uk/homes-for-sale/east-of-scotland/the-crescent-at-donaldsons or call 0131 341 2667.