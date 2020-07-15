AN EDINBURGH energy company has been selected to produce a green hydrogen production unit that turns water into transport fuel.

Hydrogen tech firm Logan Energy are to deliver the new unit in a pioneering scheme in North West England.

Harnessing electricity produced from solar PV panels, the refuelling unit will use an electrolyser supplied by gas generation experts ErreDue UK, splitting water to produce green hydrogen fuel.

The £1 million ‘Project Vanguard’, led by Cheshire East Council and Storengy UK, demonstrates the potential to turn water sources into clean, low-carbon energy in the greenest way possible.

The hydrogen fuel will be used by the council to support the rollout of two dual-fuel waste-disposal trucks.

The hydrogen powered, ultra-low emission trucks are planned for use across Cheshire East where improving air quality is a key objective of the council.

Logan Energy say they were selected as the project’s hydrogen partner due to their strong track record in delivering hydrogen refueling stations and integrated hydrogen technologies.

The company has supported the development and deployment of zero emission technologies throughout the UK and Europe.

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “The demand to switch to a low-carbon economy is greater than ever before.

“The Middlewich environmental hub will provide an opportunity to explore how innovative hydrogen technology can be used as an efficient and economic ultra-low emission solution for local authority vehicles.

“Its success could lead to a variety of vehicles being introduced into the fleet in the future.”

Jonathan Cox, ErreDue UK’s director and representative for Erredue SpA added: “Working with Logan Energy to support green hydrogen projects is a vital step in meeting net zero targets.

“Their expertise provides a great opportunity for ErreDue UK to integrate its own innovative technology and together, we’re helping to produce a safe, clean alternative fuel.”

And Michael Gibson, Managing Director of Storengy UK, said called the project a “step further in demonstrating that hydrogen is a viable green fuel for transport”.