A CHILDREN’S author and her husband have produced a new board game for kids.

Lockdown 2020 was launched by Katie Lorna and Kevin McMillan, from Glasgow.

The self-employed couple, who have three boys, have been providing entertainment for children’s parties, events, schools and nurseries for 20 years, and say they had a particularly tough time with the onset of Covid-19.

As a result, Lockdown 2020 was born – a challenge based race game of “chance, ability and power of mind and memory”.

The game is designed for children aged 4-12 years and best played with 2-6 players, where challenges will see players “dancing, singing, rapping, jogging, running, and creating your own challenges.”

Katie said: “We wanted to create something which brings people together and helps now, which is a really intense time for everyone, and it was really important to me to offer the free delivery, and to do something which really helps parents and their kids long term to remember the good parts of being together, as it’s designed to be played again in the future.

“I also have lots of ideas for new boardgames which we can bring out in future, so this is definitely a long term plan for us now, even though we can’t wait to see everyone again when schools reopen”.

The couple had planned on a jam-packed summer until the virus hit, and depleted their household income down to zero.

Katie said: “Like everyone else as the reality set in, we had to adjust to the situation for our family, check everyone was okay.

“We did daily exercise and took each day as it happened, meanwhile wondering what we were going to do and trying not to panic, and then I just had the idea and we made a decision to go for it.”

The couple were inundated with orders once they launched the product, which retails for £20.

Kevin explained: “As soon as we launched it on Shopify at £20 we received a lot of interest, so we’re working hard to get as many orders in as we can and get them out to everyone.”