5 Home Improvements to Make Before Selling Your Home

If there’s one thing that hasn’t changed over the years when it comes to the housing market, it’s that prepared sellers will always do better.

This means making sure that your home looks and performs its best when potential buyers come to see it. Part of this is staging it to look not too cluttered while still being homey.

The other part of increasing value is making improvements to the home before putting it on the market.

These types of improvements will not just make the home look better, but it will also net you a higher selling price as well.

It’s always important to factor in the cost of a renovation, including materials and labor, and balance it with the potential returns. Here are some home improvements you can make before selling that will increase its value.

Updated Kitchen Space

One of the most sure-fire ways to increase the value of a home is by upgrading and renovating the kitchen. Many buyers will choose a house and make an offer primarily based on the kitchen, which makes it a very important room for sellers.

If you don’t have a huge budget, refinishing the cabinets and giving them a facelift can do wonders for the appearance of the room and make it look more modern. You can also replace older appliances and update the counter tops.

There are several things that are very popular, such as islands and breakfast nooks as well. These upgrades can easily pay for themselves when the offers start to come in.

New Lighting

It is amazing how the right lighting can seem to transform a space. Is your home a little dark in some spots, or too bright, for that matter? Updating a few choice lighting fixtures can make all the difference.

Not only can it make a space brighter, but you can also use lighting to highlight areas or components of your home you want to feature.

You can have task lighting over a breakfast nook or kitchen island, for example. Lighting can also evoke a mood. Installing the right kind of lights in your living room, for instance, can make it seem cozier and more comfortable.

The Bathroom

Much like the kitchen, bathrooms can be a make or break factor for many home buyers. They are used often, but they can also get run down more quickly than other rooms.

They are no longer considered spaces just for performing personal functions. Home buyers nowadays are looking for bathrooms that are places to relax and restore, as well as serve a need. Track lighting is very popular, and provides great lighting for getting ready in the morning.

A soaker tub provides a space to relax sore muscles or to simply unwind after a stressful day at work. A quick paint job to update the color to a green or blue can also provide an attractive pop that will make your bathroom that much more appealing.

In the Bedroom

There is a lot that you can do to upgrade the master bedroom. It is another room that needs to be much more than what it’s primary function is.

People don’t just sleep in their bedrooms anymore. It is also a place that can showcase the personality of the homeowner. It is a private room that is not shared with the rest of the household, unlike the kitchen, family room, and other common spaces. Sitting areas are very popular with buyers at the moment.

They provide a quiet spot in a private room that is separate from the bed. It’s where someone can go to read a book, or put up a painting easel, or do whatever interests them. Having this extra feature is a great way to make your master bedroom extra appealing for potential buyers.

On the Exterior

Curb appeal is a big part of selling a home. If your home looks shabby on the outside, it will not attract the buyers you need to get good value for your home. One major change you can make is to install vinyl siding. Vinyl requires very little maintenance, and is in high demand with buyers.

You should also make sure that all of your gutters are in good condition and cleaned out. If your roof needs repairs, then make sure to get them done before putting your home on the market. If the idea of installing new siding seems like too much, then consider simply giving the exterior of your home a good cleaning and repainting. This will give your home a facelift and get it looking as good as new.

Protecting Your Investment

Of course, once you’ve taken the time and spent the money, you want to make sure that you protect that investment. Hiring a mover can help with this. Moving companies take care to ensure that the home is not damaged while moving your belongings out.

This will make sure that your improvements are not wasted by ending up with gouges in the wall, broken door handles, or other common mishaps while moving. Your belongings will also be much safer than they would be having your friends and family help you with the move.

Whether you choose to go with affordable cosmetic changes, or big updates to certain rooms, making home improvements can greatly increase the value of your home. Make some of these ideas a reality before putting your home on the market to get the best price possible.