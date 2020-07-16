HORRIFIED Amazon shoppers have complained to the retailer after spotting a bag for sale containing “a photo of a child with tape over its mouth”.

Eagle-eyed customers say they spotted the “disturbing” image inside a Dallas Cowboys sports bag on 14 Jul and flooded Amazon with complaints.

The retailer says they have since taken action against the seller and the photo in question has now been deleted.

The bag remains listed on the website under different photos but is currently unavailable.

The “horrifying” picture shows the bag with its zip partially open, revealing the item’s lining.

Inside is a photo which looks like part of a child’s face with the eye peering out.

Many people have also suggested that the face appears to have tape over it.

Among those to complain was Laura Harper from Kingston Upon Hull, East Yorkshire.

She posted screenshots she took of the product listing to Amazon’s Facebook page saying: “Are you s****** me?”

She explained that she had been alerted to the images by people on social media and when she checked herself, the photos were visible online.

Speaking yesterday [Wed] the 30-year-old said: “I clicked on the link and that’s when I found the photos.

“I screenshotted and posted them to the Amazon Facebook page, wanting an explanation and within ten minutes, the photo in question had been removed and the product was listed as ‘unavailable’.

“I was disgusted. There’s a few conspiracy theories, but I think it must be a very sick joke.”

Another mum says she had a similar experience.

The 33-year-old from Glasgow, who does not wish to be named, said she was searching for a school bag for her son yesterday when she spotted the photo.

She explained: “I was horrified by it.

“I took screenshots straight away and got in touch with Amazon through live chat.

“Whilst I was on live chat to customer service I searched for the item again and it had been removed.

“I sent the screenshots to Amazon who assured me it would be investigated, but had no idea how it got on there or why it was on there.”

Several other shoppers came forward with similar reports.

Virginia Lyszczar wrote to Amazon saying: “I would like to report a seller, can you please check this out? Particularly picture number two, it’s disturbing.”

And Naomi Carnahan said: “Explain why there is a child with a taped mouth in this pack back?”

A customer service team member later told the shopper from Glasgow they would “make sure” the item was investigated.

Yesterday, Amazon said it took immediate action against the seller once notified of the photo.

An Amazon spokesman said: “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account.”