SCOTLAND’S iconic floating hotel has appointed it’s first Wellbeing Manger as it gets ready to welcome guests back on board from Wednesday July 22.

The hotel’s Front-of-House Manager Mari-Nel Scorer has taken on the additional role as Fingal’s first ever Wellbeing Manager.

The team are currently making final preparations to reopen on Wednesday which is currently berthed at the Port of Leith.

This former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender was developed by the award winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia.

Following a £5 million transformation in 2019, now a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance.

As Fingal’s new Wellbeing Manager, Mari-Nel will work with guests to tailor the level of service contact that they are comfortable with.

Mari-Nel and her crew will also personally escort guests to their cabin or dining table on arrival, providing expert advice on menu choices prepared by Fingal’s highly talented chefs in the custom built galley kitchen, which has been created in the ship’s former fuel tank.

The Wellbeing Manager will also facilitate the exclusive use of the private dining areas on board, including The Bridge and the Skerryvore Suite.

Fingal’s 23 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage.

Open to non-residents for Afternoon Tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of eight self-contained private dining booths for small pre-booked groups of up to six people. Meticulously prepared dishes and drinks bursting with flavour are freshly prepared using locally sourced or foraged ingredients. Upon reopening, guests can look forward to Fingal’s seasonal menus featuring the summery delights of West Coast halibut and heritage tomatoes.

Mari-Nel, said: “I’m extremely proud to have been appointed Fingal’s first Wellbeing Manager to ensure that all our guests continue to enjoy a relaxing and truly unique experience on board.

“We’ve introduced some small changes to help guests feel more at ease while eating out in public again, but our core dining experience, luxury cabins and values remain reassuringly unchanged. We will continue to reinforce our world-class reputation as one of Scotland’s most iconic hotels and foodie destinations.”

Fingal remains Edinburgh’s number one hotel on TripAdvisor and was also recently named ‘Best Newcomer’ at Scotland’s Prestige Hotel Awards 2020.

Fingal has also been shortlisted by GQ Food & Drink Awards 2020 in the prestigious ‘Best Hotel’ category and is the only Scottish nomination.