JAMIE MacDONALD admits being reunited with manager John McGlynn was a big factor in signing a two-year deal with Raith Rovers.

The goalkeeper has made the step down to the Championship with the League One title winners after spending the last five years in the top flight with Kilmarnock.

MacDonald turned down a new contract on reduced terms at Rugby Park and insists knowing what he was getting with one-time Hearts coach and manager McGlynn helped to convince him to put pen to paper with Rovers.

MacDonald, speaking to RaithTV, said: “I’ve known John a long time, about 17 years, he was my first professional coach when I went into Hearts at 16.

“I worked with him there before he left to come to Raith in his first spell and then he came back to Hearts as manager.

“I’ve worked with John for a long time and that was a big pull for me.

“Working with him in the past, I think he is a fantastic coach, someone who I have always enjoyed working with with regards to training, enjoying training and the way he plays football.

“It was a big draw because first and foremost you just want to enjoy your football.”

Raith boss McGlynn is delighted MacDonald has opted to continue his career at Stark’s Park and hopes the arrival of the 34-year-old encourages other signing targets to join.

McGlynn said: “We were looking for a goalkeeper and at this time of the season we were getting loads of agents recommending players to us and Jamie was one of those.

“Based on the high level he’s played at, he was of interest.

“I know him from a way, way back coming through the youth system at Hearts and when I managed the club he was the goalkeeper then. That helps.

“We’re getting him at a good time, he’s played at the highest level and he’s won a Scottish Cup with Hearts in the 5-1 game against Hibs.

“He’s played in Europe against Liverpool and played for Kilmarnock at the highest level.

“He’s a top goalkeeper. It’s a good signing for us and a statement and I think it will encourage others to come to the club as well.”