A new luxury accommodation destination in the Scottish Highlands, has opened its doors yesterday.

Formerly a series of derelict farm buildings, Newhall Mains has been lovingly and sensitively renovated over the past three years into luxury accommodation and events venue.

Located in the Black Isle on the North Coast 500 route, Newhall Mains consists of a series of luxury cottages and guest suites and a centrepiece events venue with beautiful courtyard.

The property also features a well-stocked bar for guests, boasting an extensive selection of single malt whiskies.

Renovated and run by the family who have owned Newhall Mains since the early 19th century, they have created unique and fun accommodation with a touch of glamour and luxury.

The project arose from a love for the local area and its surroundings and the family has gone to great lengths to retain the original features of the property while integrating modern conveniences and luxury design.

Following delays to the opening brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions, the family now hopes that Britons will use this time to explore the UK and the beauty of Scotland.

With additional safety measures in mind, all accommodation options are self-check-in. From electronic lock boxes through to complimentary welcome hampers, Newhall Mains has gone to great lengths to minimise unnecessary human interaction.

Euan Ramsay, manager at Newhall Mains, said: “I am over the moon to finally be able to welcome guests to Newhall Mains. The building has been in my family for more than 200 years and in 2017 we decided to completely renovate the space with the dream of welcoming visitors to this beautiful area.

“Having been unable to travel for so long, this is a great time to explore what Scotland has to offer, safe in the knowledge that we have done everything to make your stay as safe as possible. I hope people will take advantage of this time to explore the beauty of Scotland and make the most of what we have on our doorstep.

“Newhall Mains is a really special place to us, and I hope our guests enjoy their time here as much as we do.”