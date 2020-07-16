ST MIRREN chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick insists the Buddies would have gone down the exact same path if they had found themselves in Hearts and Partick Thistle’s position.

Both Hearts and Patrick are attempting to reverse the controversial decision to relegate them from the Premiership and Championship respectively through a Scottish FA arbitration hearing.

If that does not work, the two clubs would then seek a total of £10 million in compensation.

Title winners Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers could also find themselves as victims, with their promotions being denied should Hearts and the Jags be reinstated.

However, Fitzpatrick insists he can understand why the two clubs have decided to go down the legal route.

He added: “It’s been sad for Scottish football in general.

“If St Mirren were in Hearts or Partick Thistle’s position we would be doing the same thing.

“We would be fighting all we could for our supporters and club, so I understand it.

“I understand you have to do everything possible to keep yourself in the Premiership and fight for your rights.

“If it was going to happen, I thought maybe taking money off the Sky deal and giving it to Hearts and Thistle and teams who were going to be affected by it to help them get through it, that was my view at the time.”

Should the Hearts and Partick win their battle for compensation, with Hearts claiming £8 million, Fitzpatrick fears that some clubs would not be able to cope with that money being taken from the central pot.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, he added: “When you feel it’s unjust, everybody becomes selfish and wants to look after their own ends.

“If this happens it could put a lot of clubs under, the money that’s been talked about.

“But I’m just really hoping they can sit down and get it fixed out because it’s not healthy at all. The league is starting in a few weeks’ time.”