A BRICKLAYER who “lives in fear” of an aggressive seagull nesting on his roof has shared terrifying footage of one of its “attacks”.

Calum Gow, from Clydebank in Glasgow, says he has been at the mercy of the bird for weeks, after it took up residence in his chimney.

The 25-year-old and his family are forced to “run away” daily from the “demon” seagull, which tries to bite them as they pass.

Calum decided to share his latest standoff to social media yesterday, filming himself as he struggles to get out of his car and into his home undetected.

The video begins with Calum sitting in his car, preparing to face his winged adversary.

He says: “Wait man. This isn’t funny anymore.

“F**** big thing is just waiting on that chimney, waiting on me to get out the motor so it can f***** swoop down on us.

“F****** daftie man.”

He finally plucks up the courage to get out of the vehicle, fumbling with his keys in his haste.

He begins speed-walking to the door, as the bird can be heard squawking angrily overhead.

As Calum gets closer, the seagull swoops down and Calum exclaims: “F*** off you f***.”

The bird flies directly at the camera and over Calum’s head, just missing it.

Calum then sprints to his door and can be heard laughing in hysterics saying: “Oh my god that f****** came in the house.”

After escaping unharmed, Calum shared the clip on Twitter, saying: “Coronavirus has been bad and all that. But, have you had to live in fear about going into your own house because of a seagull?”

The video, which has been seen over 300,000 times and has more than 17,000 likes, has had social media users in stitches.

Michelle Grant, a resident on the same street as Calum, said: “We have the demon gulls here. Can hear them squawking all hours.”

@MarinoGiorgetti said: “Mate, I go running in Rothesay and this happens when I pass houses they nest in. My tip, when it’s swooping at you put your arms out as if you are a bird and it aborts the attack.”

And @AsmrMuzz added: “Scottish seagulls mate honestly.

“They’ll follow ye and swoop doon and attack, just to get a bite of your kebab on the way home from the pub on a Friday night.”

Speaking today Calum said: “It’s probably been swooping on us for two weeks.

“It was going for my brother to start with and then I saw me with him and I was getting it as well.

“It goes for anyone who walks past. It was probably about a foot away from my head and I just ran and laughed.

“I wouldn’t say it’s scary. It’s more funny than anything because you have to run away from it.”